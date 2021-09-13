Bus operator Go-Ahead suspends five bus services due to manpower crunch amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore is suspending five bus services from Wednesday (Sept 15) due to manpower shortage amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspension is temporary and the services are either express or city direct services, the company said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The affected express services are 12e, 43e and 518, while the affected city direct services are 661 and 666.

The suspension was due to "the impact of Covid-19 on available manpower", it said, adding that trunk bus services 12 and 43 will continue to operate.

The announcement on Sunday came after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the four major bus operators, Go-Ahead Singapore, SBS Transit, SMRT and Tower Transit, said on Friday that commuters should be prepared to wait longer for some buses, with a few hundred drivers down with Covid-19, or placed under quarantine or stay-home notice.

The increase in waiting times for the majority of affected services is within five minutes, the LTA said. For a very small number of services, it is more than 10 minutes.

ST has contacted SBS Transit, SMRT and Tower Transit on whether they are planning to suspend their bus services.