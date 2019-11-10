Bus drives into road divider along Pasir Ris Drive 1, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A public bus drove over the road divider along Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Sunday morning (Nov 10).

The Straits Times understands that the accident was caused by a mechanical malfunctioning of the bus service 3, and that the service is operated by Go-Ahead Singapore.

The police were alerted to the accident at 7.31am and said that no injuries were reported.

They are investigating the accident. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also called to the accident site near Pasir Ris West Plaza later on at 8.10am.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

In one of the images uploaded onto the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page, a bus can be seen on the grass divider with pieces of broken fence on the road.

Its front wheels are hanging off the ground as an elderly woman is being helped onto a wheelchair that is being wheeled down the ramp of the bus.

ST has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.