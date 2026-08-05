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Buggy rides to departure gates among concierge services for SIA premium passengers in phased trial

First-class and suite passengers can experience buggy rides from the lounge to the departure gates, as well as fast-tracked security screening while escorted by a personal assistant.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) first-class and suite passengers can now enjoy buggy rides from the doorstep o f the first-class lounge to the departure gate, as part of a trial of new concierge services.

Escorted by personal assistants, these passengers will also go through fast-tracked security screening processes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SIA said such concierge services provide dedicated support at key touchpoints of Changi Airport.

Being rolled out in phases since Aug 1 , the services currently cover departing and transiting passengers before extending to arrivals.

While most of the flights serving first-class and suite passengers operate from Terminal 3, these concierge services are also available at Terminals 2 and 3 which have f irst-class lounges.

In a separate trial to improve the end-to-end travel experience, a dedicated security screening lane for first-class and suite passengers is being tested at certain gates at Terminal 3.

This six-month trial conducted by the airline runs from February to August.

In November 2025, the airline opened a 1,050 sq m first-class lounge at Terminal 2 to accommodate around 130 passengers across various dining, work and relaxation zones.

The addition of concierge services will offer passengers a “more seamless and personalised ground experience”, said SIA.

It is not the first to offer concierge services to its premium passengers.

Emirates provides complimentary private luxury car services – complete with chauffeurs – to and from the airport to its business and first-class passengers in over 75 cities worldwide.

And at Dubai International Airport, first-class passengers will be escorted by a personal concierge from the moment they arrive at the airport to the time they depart on a flight.

A personal assistant service is also available for Lufthansa first-class passengers at several airports worldwide – including Frankfurt and Munich in Germany – to handle travel formalities and accompany them throughout their time at the airport.

This service also includes help in the event of flight disruptions, as well as faster security clearance .

Besides trialling new concierge services, SIA will unveil new cabin products, including its next-generation first- and business-class seats on its Airbus A350-900 fleet, in the first quarter of 202 7.

The introduction of these seats has been delayed from the second quarter of 2026 , because of industry-wide supply chain constraints and a delay in the certification of one of the new seats.