BMW service centre in Teban Gardens to shut

BIS Automobiles, one of BMW's authorised service centres, will cease operations by Aug 31, before its service contract runs out at the end of the year.
Located at 30 Teban Gardens Crescent, BIS was appointed in 2019 to service BMW and BMW M cars.
