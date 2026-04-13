BlueSG returns with new car-sharing service Flexar from April 15; fleet not all-electric

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Unlike BlueSG, Flexar will offer a fleet comprising electric and combustion engine cars and does not charge users a membership fee.

SINGAPORE – Car-sharing company BlueSG, which had suspended its operations in August 2025, is back with Flexar, a point-to-point car-sharing service that the public can use from April 15.

Flexar essentially replaces BlueSG, adopting the same point-to-point concept where users can pick up the car from one location and drop it off at another location.

But unlike BlueSG, Flexar will offer a fleet comprising electric and combustion engine cars and does not charge users a membership fee.

Neither does it require users to pay a deposit. Users can opt to pay a surcharge – known as the collision damage waiver – to limit the maximum amount they are liable to pay if a vehicle is damaged during the rental.

Flexar’s spokeswoman said that the price will include a fixed platform fee per trip and a tiered per-minute charge, which decreases progressively so longer journeys are charged lower incremental rates.

During this phase of the roll-out, the first five minutes of the rental are free. After that, until the 20th minute, the rental costs 52 cents per minute. The per-minute rate gets lower as the rental becomes longer. After an hour, the rental costs 44 cents per minute.

These will include the cost of fuel or electricity used but not toll charges for Electronic Road Pricing or parking, while the rental is still active. Users do not need to refuel or charge up the vehicles at the end of their sessions. This will be managed by Flexar.

For now, the service will have pickup and drop-off locations in residential areas in the central, northern, north-eastern and eastern regions of Singapore, including Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

The company will consider expanding beyond these regions as it scales up the service towards a full launch, said its spokeswoman when asked.

The full launch will be later in 2026. Flexar began recruiting users to try out the revamped service in March.

Users of Flexar can pay using credit and debit cards, as well as mobile wallet options, including Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The company did not disclose the exact mix of cars available or the exact locations where the cars will be parked.

But Flexar’s cars will not be parked at EV charging spaces, unlike BlueSG’s fleet. The BlueSG spaces have been transferred over to other EV charging operators and are no longer reserved for the car-sharing fleet.

Other car-sharing services in Singapore, like GetGo and Tribecar, require vehicles to be returned to the same location where the rental began. The car-sharing vehicles are typically parked at reserved parking spaces in HDB estate carparks.

Singaporeans aged 18 and above with a valid driving licence can sign up for the service using their Singpass digital identity. The Flexar app will be available for download from April 15.

Before the full launch, the focus is to test and refine the platform in a live environment to gain insights into areas like the locations where the cars are available, vehicle demand and the usability of its smartphone app, Flexar’s spokeswoman said.

When BlueSG suspended its operations in August 2025, it said that its existing infrastructure needed to be upgraded “from the ground up” in anticipation of future demand.

When it was in operation, BlueSG had a fleet of 1,000 vehicles and more than 1,500 charging points, which also served as the pickup and drop-off locations for the cars.

The BlueSG vehicle fleet has since been sold or scrapped.

The charging points that supported the BlueSG fleet, which were owned by French energy giant TotalEnergies, have been transferred to other EV charging operators.