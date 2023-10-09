Bishan-to-city cycling route years in the making and still has some way to go

SINGAPORE – While excavating beneath a section of Kallang Bahru Road to build a new underpass that would make cycling there more seamless, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and its contractors made an unexpected discovery.

They found what appeared to be an abandoned water pipe that was not in any of the utility plans, and had to scramble to find out who it belonged to before they could continue with construction.

It was a similar story with the existing underpass beneath the Central Expressway near Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, which the URA wanted to deepen and widen.

Drainage pipes left over from earlier works to expand the expressway were found, and they had to be removed before excavation could carry on.

These surprises, as well as manpower shortages due to Covid-19, were among the challenges in the construction of five new and improved connections on the Bishan-to-city cycling route.

Mooted by URA eight years ago in 2015, these infrastructural improvements were presented to the public for feedback at an exhibition in 2017, before a tender was called in 2020.

The five connections were opened to the public last Thursday, after more than two years of construction.

But an even bigger challenge in the Bishan-to-city cycling route awaits URA’s engineers, with a tender called last Thursday to build a 682m-long cycling bridge spanning a 14-lane section of the Pan-Island Expressway by 2027.

The elevated bridge will be the longest of its kind here, and will form part of a new 1.2km link that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel seamlessly between the park connector next to St Andrew’s Junior College and the neighbourhood park in Jalan Taman near Serangoon Road.