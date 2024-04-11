Biggest post-Covid-19 edition of The Car Expo returns on April 13 and 14

SINGAPORE – The Car Expo will be back on April 13 and 14 with 41 brands and 34 booths, making this edition the biggest one since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
Occupying 17,000 sq m, it will also be its biggest post-pandemic show in terms of floor area – 2,000 sq m bigger than its previous edition in October 2023.
The event will be held from 10am to 8pm at Singapore Expo halls 4 and 5, said organiser SPH Media, which publishes The Straits Times.
The participating brands include 21 authorised distributors, 10 pre-owned car dealerships, and 10 car accessory and service companies.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand GAC Aion will participate in The Car Expo for the first time, launching three new models.
Only the Aion Y Plus – an electric crossover sport utility vehicle – will be available for sale, while the Aion ES – a compact sedan with a light-sensing panoramic roof – and the Aion Hyper HT – a mid-sized SUV with falcon wing doors that open upwards, similar to those on a Tesla Model X – will be at the show only for display.
It is among 10 brands, dealerships and firms that are new to the show.
The others are pre-owned car dealerships GOwheeler, Horizon Motoring, Inchcape Certified Pre-Owned and OneShift by Carousell, as well as car accessory and service specialists Lylo, Moomoo SG, MotorCheckUp, Dolphin and Yuen Thong.
Other participating brands include authorised distributors BYD, Jeep and Skoda; pre-owned car dealerships Car Choice and Motorway; and car accessory and service companies Autobacs and Tyreplus Singapore.
With any purchase of a new or pre-owned car at the show, buyers will receive up to $1,000 worth of cash vouchers from fuel retailer SPC.
The first 50 daily visitors who spend at least $80 on car accessories in a single receipt will each receive an SPC cash voucher of $10.
In the latest tender exercise on April 3, the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for larger cars stood at $101,334, while that for the Open category – which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but is used mostly for bigger cars – closed at $101,002. The price of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars was $89,000.
The certificates give one the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore.
Correction note: This article has been edited for accuracy.