Bicycle-sharing firm Moov applies to expand fleet of 1,000 bikes

SINGAPORE - The shared bike population in Singapore could grow further, with newcomer Moov Mobility looking to expand its fleet.

The firm has applied to graduate from a sandbox licence to a full licence in the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest bicycle-sharing licence application cycle.

It currently operates 1,000 bikes in the western part of Singapore, in places such as Boon Lay and Pioneer.

Licence applications are open every January and July. Existing firms can apply to expand their fleet, while new firms can apply for sandbox licences to start bike-sharing operations on a small-scale.

The latest application cycle closed last Thursday (Aug 8).

In response to queries, the LTA said on Tuesday that Moov was the sole applicant in this cycle.

The authority added: "We are reviewing the application and will announce the outcome by the end of next month."

LTA did not state how much Moov intended to expand its fleet by. The Straits Times has reached out to Moov for comment.

Moov told ST last month that it had chosen to start operations in the west due to a good mix of parking infrastructure and riding conditions there.

Its chief operating officer, Sharon Meng, told ST then that the firm would look to expand to more areas in Singapore if it got LTA's approval to grow its fleet size.

The current number of shared bikes in Singapore stands at about 39,000.

Other than Moov's 1,000 bikes, local startups Anywheel and SG Bike have licences to operate 10,000 bikes and 3,000 bikes respectively. Chinese firm Mobike is the largest operator, with a licence to operate 25,000 bikes.

Mobike and SG Bike announced this week that they have reached a $2.54 million deal to transfer Mobike's licence and bikes to SG Bike.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, LTA said Mobike will continue operating under its existing licence pending the authority's approval of the transfer.

"We have received their formal application to effect this transfer," said LTA.

"LTA is assessing the application and will announce our decision in due course."