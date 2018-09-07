Bidirectional LRT Services on Punggol West Loop to begin from Sept 29

SINGAPORE - Commuters taking the LRT on the Punggol West Loop can look forward to faster rides and shorter waiting times with the start of bidirectional services from Sept 29.

Currently, LRT service on the Punggol West Loop goes in only one direction.

The bidirectional services are expected to significantly reduce travel time as many of the commuters will enjoy shorter journeys. There will also be less crowding during peak hours.

A typical morning peak-hour journey on the LRT from Sam Kee to Punggol Town Centre station is expected to be shorter by about 15 minutes.

Operator SBS Transit said that it will also enhance LRT services for the Punggol East, Sengkang West and Sengkang East Loops by adding an extra single-car train, or by running a two-car train instead of a single-car train at selected times of the day.

This is being done to keep pace with developments in the area.

On Sundays, when certain stretches along one direction of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT open later due to maintenance and asset renewal works, commuters will still be able to use train services in the opposite direction.