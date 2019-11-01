BCA expects 50 new MRT stations to save energy equivalent to that consumed by 7,500 flats

SINGAPORE - At least 50 new MRT stations are expected to meet the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Green Mark for Transit Stations Platinum standard - the highest accolade for transit stations.

The BCA said on Friday (Nov 1) that reduction in energy consumption of these 50 stations on upcoming lines amounts to about 33GWh per annum - equivalent to what 7,500 four-room HDB flats consume a year.

The new Green Mark standard for transit stations takes into account how stations are designed, built and operated with environmental sustainability in mind.

Besides energy efficiency, the new scheme also considers criteria such as how well stations are integrated with their surroundings to provide "seamless connectivity and accessibility to all public transport nodes such as bus stops and taxi stands".

The scheme also places high emphasis on the ventilation performance of station design, which enhances the comfort of users.

The North-South Line's Canberra station - with its design that capitalises on natural light and ventilation - is the first to be accorded the Platinum award. It was commended for its extensive use of environmentally-friendly materials and products.

The BCA said the station incorporates edge planting, green roof and vertical greenery. It noted that the station is well protected against wind-driven rain, and yet is well-ventilated at all times.

It is also equipped with automatic dual-speed escalators, an energy-efficient lift system, LED lighting, water-efficient fittings and an irrigation system with rain sensor.

BCA chief executive Hugh Lim said: "BCA has been constantly reviewing and improving the Green Mark scheme to ensure that it remains relevant to the evolving needs of the people and the built environment. With the increasing demand for transit facilities, this new addition to the suite of Green Mark schemes will provide a holistic framework to enhance the sustainability of transit stations."