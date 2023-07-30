Battery recycling firms to build new plants to cope with EV population growth

SINGAPORE - The two battery recycling companies here are planning to build new plants in anticipation of a sharp increase in recycling volume as Singapore’s electric vehicle (EV) population grows.

TES Singapore, which currently processes mainly batteries from mobile devices and computers, said it will build an exclusively designed battery recycling plant for electric vehicle batteries in Singapore.

Chief strategy officer John Oh said the new plant will be able to “discharge and dismantle the batteries, and put them through mechanical and chemical recycling processes with state-of-the-art technology”.

TES’ current plant in Tuas recycles about 77.6 tonnes of EV batteries and 76 tonnes of batteries from hybrid vehicles. The total accounts for around 3 per cent of the plant’s annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes.

Mr Oh said the new plant will also be able to handle 5,000 tonnes a year. It is slated to start operations in 2025.

Over at Se-cure Waste Management, managing director Vince Goh said his company, too, is planning to build a new recycling plant, and is currently “waiting for land from the JTC”, referring to the agency in charge of industrial development.

Se-cure Waste currently processes EV batteries imported from Europe and the United States. Although EVs started becoming mainstream barely 10 years ago, Mr Goh said the early-generation EV batteries were not as robust, and had to be disposed of when they are “three to four years old”.