Avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday morning: ICA

SINGAPORE - Members of the public who are travelling via Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 13) from 12am to 1am are advised to plan their journey, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Johor Baru (JB) Sentral will be conducting an exercise at BSI Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station from midnight to 1am on Thursday, the authority said.

The BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station will be temporarily closed until the exercise concludes.

The ICA advises travellers who urgently need to travel using the land checkpoints to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead of the Woodlands Checkpoint during that period.