Avoid peak hours if travelling to Malaysia this weekend: ICA

Those planning to head to Malaysia during the upcoming long weekend should brace themselves for congestion at the Causeway and Second Link, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

It expects even more people to cross the land checkpoints this weekend - which includes back-to-back Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa public holidays - than the 436,800 travellers during the Good Friday weekend.

Travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid peak hours, ICA added.

Harking back to the long weekends before the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority highlighted that wait times were up to four hours long for those entering Malaysia via the land checkpoints during the peak National Day and Hari Raya Haji long weekends in 2019.

Those entering by car then also had to wait for up to one hour.

Labour Day falls on Sunday this year, making next Monday a public holiday, followed by Hari Raya Puasa next Tuesday.

ICA said departing traffic is expected to be heavy between 1pm today and 1am tomorrow, and from 5am to 3pm tomorrow.

When entering Singapore, congestion can be expected from 8am on Tuesday to 1am on Wednesday.

ICA said it will take the necessary measures to facilitate efficient immigration clearance, but will not compromise on security.

Traffic Police will be stationed at critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints to ensure road discipline, and travellers are advised to cooperate with instructions and keep to their lanes.

ICA also reminded departing Singapore-registered car owners to make sure their fuel tanks are three-quarters full before reaching the checkpoints, or they risk being turned away.

Travellers must also have passports that are valid, with at least six months before the expiry date, and the necessary permits.

On Sunday, cross-border bus services will resume their routes plying the Causeway and Second Link.

Travellers can use these services instead of driving into Malaysia to avoid getting caught in a jam, ICA added.