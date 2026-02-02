Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DPM Gan Kim Yong said Singapore sits at the crossroads of global flows and has built its relevance by connecting people and markets.

SINGAPORE – Aviation and aerospace will be the twin, reinforcing engines of growth for Singapore’s economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Feb 2.

Addressing the audience at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Airshow 2026 , DPM Gan said the Republic sits at the crossroads of global flows and has built its relevance by connecting people and markets.

It has also remained relevant by developing high-value capabilities and providing a stable, predictable operating environment for businesses.

DPM Gan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, noted that Singapore has been tapping both its strengths as a leading air hub and as an advanced manufacturing and engineering base.

Changi Airport is now connected to more than 170 cities worldwide, while Singapore serves as a spot for companies to access high-value production, repair, engineering and innovation activities.

“These strengths reinforce one another,” he said at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

DPM Gan said aerospace stood out as one of the strongest growth sectors here, expanding by almost 20 per cent in 2024.

Since the last air show, the nation has attracted more than $750 million in investment commitments across aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as aftermarket services, he noted.

As a result, this is expected to create nearly 600 jobs over the next five years.

To sustain this momentum, DPM Gan said the Government is strengthening the business environment and industrial ecosystems here, so that companies can operate, invest and grow confidently over the long term.

He added that this can be done in four ways.

First, by strengthening partnerships.

DPM Gan said the nearly 3,000 local precision-engineering companies are critical partners that help global companies build resilient operations here while performing higher-value activities themselves.

He said: “This is the kind of ecosystem we want to build – one where global companies can anchor deeper capabilities in Singapore, and local enterprises can build capabilities and scale.”

Second, talent development is an area of focus, to help workers and employers prepare for emerging roles.

Efforts are also being made to beef up collaborations between industry and academia, such as through work-study programmes.

The third focus is on research and development, as well as innovation capabilities.

For example, the Singapore Aerospace Programme hosted by A*STAR gathers leading aerospace manufacturers, public research institutes, universities and local companies. It has resulted in almost 200 technological advancements in advanced manufacturing, materials and digital solutions.

Fourth, long-term investments in world-class infrastructure are taking shape.

Examples of these are the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5 , the wider Changi East development, and making more land and facilities available at Seletar Aerospace Park to support the growth of the aerospace sector.

DPM Gan noted that the strong rebound in air travel demand has occurred amid supply constraints as aircraft production struggles to keep pace and delivery schedules are lengthened.

During this period of geopolitical shifts, trade dynamics and climate risks, he said stability, predictability and trust “matter more than ever” .

Aviation and aerospace, DPM Gan added, will remain central to Singapore’s growth as a trusted and connected hub in an uncertain world.

“By strengthening our partnerships, talent base, research and development, and innovation capabilities and infrastructure, we will keep these twin engines of growth resilient and competitive, and contribute to the future of global aviation and aerospace, ” he added, as he declared the air show open.

Held at the Changi Exhibition Centre, the Singapore Airshow 2026 will run from Feb 3 to 8, with an expected turnout of about 110,000 trade and public visitors. More than 1,000 companies from 50 countries are taking part in the show.