Autobahn Rent A Car suspends business; at least one bank moves to locate cars under finance

SINGAPORE – Vehicle leasing group Autobahn Rent A Car, which also runs car-sharing service Shariot, has suspended its operations and plans to drop its High Court appeal for protection against creditors’ recovery action.

The appeal followed a Dec 26 High Court decision dismissing the company’s application for temporary protection from creditors. Collectively, the group of companies owed creditors more than $300 million, a significant part of which was for hire purchase of motor vehicles.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Jan 6, Mr Clarence Lun of law firm Fervent Chambers, which represents Autobahn Rent A Car and its associated companies, said: “Our client has decided to pause business due to operational constraints and insurance cancellation.

“Our client will continue to work with hirers and creditors to return the vehicles for a seamless transition.”

Mr Lun added that Autobahn had already notified its creditors about the withdrawal of the appeal.

At least two creditors confirmed to ST that they were informed on the afternoon of Jan 6.

Autobahn’s creditors include major banks and finance companies. Among them, DBS Bank is owed $103 million, UOB $17 million and OCBC Bank $12.5 million . The debt relates to hire-purchase agreements, business loans, mortgages and fees.

Collectively, Autobahn and its group of related companies have 1,700 vehicles, mainly rented out for ride-hailing services.

This development follows Shariot’s announcement on Dec 31, 2025, that it was pausing its vehicle rental services until further notice.

On Dec 29, accounting and business advisory firm Baker Tilly was appointed by one of the banks as the receiver of 58 cars, which were supplied to Autobahn Rent A Car.

These vehicles, registered between 2022 and 2025, include models such as the BMW 116i, Honda Step Wgn, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Sienta and Suzuki Landy.

Mr Timothy Reid, a principal at Baker Tilly, told ST that the firm has been unable to locate these vehicles. He said the cars cannot be legally driven on the road as they lack motor insurance, and many do not have valid road tax.

Every registered vehicle in Singapore must have valid road tax and insurance coverage to be on the road.

Mr Reid did not disclose which bank appointed Baker Tilly when asked, but said that the firm reached out to Autobahn in late December 2025 regarding the vehicles’ whereabouts. On the evening of Jan 6, 2026, Baker Tilly posted the registration numbers of the cars on its website and appealed to drivers to contact them immediately.

The firm advised that vehicles should not be returned to any entity or location without the receiver’s instruction.

“We want the drivers to get in touch with us so that we can work out how they can continue to use the cars,” said Mr Reid.

The fallout has already impacted drivers.

Mr Ivan Seah, 52, who had been renting a Toyota Alphard from Autobahn Rent A Car for six months, returned the luxury multi-purpose vehicle to financing company Teck Wei Credit in late December 2025.

He did so after learning about the High Court dismissing Autobahn’s application for protection.

The limousine driver said that Teck Wei Credit did not have details of the vehicle hirers and was grateful that he volunteered to return the car.

Mr Seah has since rented a vehicle from another leasing company. He does not expect to recover his $1,280 rental deposit from Autobahn, adding: “With so many big banks owed so much money, we (drivers) are only the small fish. We just have to move on.”