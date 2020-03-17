Aussie joint venture lands $265 million deal to build three Jurong Region Line stations

SINGAPORE - An Australian team has clinched a deal to build three stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), a 24km medium-load elevated MRT system scheduled to be ready by 2028.

The Land Transport Authority said Tuesday (March 17) it has awarded the contract for the design and construction of three JRL stations and associated viaducts to a venture between John Holland and McConnell Dowell South East Asia for $265.4 million.

The contract covers the construction of Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West stations and viaducts spanning 2.3km.

Tengah Plantation Station will serve future residential developments in Tengah New Town, while Tengah Park Station will serve existing residential developments along Bukit Batok Road.

Tengah Park Station will also cater to pupils and teachers of several nearby schools, including Dulwich College, which is next to the station, and Millennia Institute.

Bukit Batok West Station will serve existing residential and commercial developments within the Bukit Batok West and Yuhua areas, including educational institutions, places of worship and parks.

These stations are among 24 on the JRL.

John Holland and McConnell Dowell both specialise in the design and construction of large-scale rail, tunnel, road and bridge projects. The LTA said "their joint venture brings together their collective experience in local rail projects over the years".

John Holland also constructed Jalan Besar station on the Downtown Line and is currently involved in the construction of Siglap and Springleaf stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

McConnell Dowell - originally from New Zealand - previously constructed Beauty World and King Albert Park stations on the Downtown Line.

Construction works for the three JRL stations in this contract are expected to start later this year, with completion slated for 2026.