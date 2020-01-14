At least 10 Singapore-Manila flights affected even as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day

SINGAPORE - Some flights between Singapore and Manila were cancelled or delayed on Tuesday (Jan 14), even as a volcano south of the Philippine capital continued to spew lava and ash for a third day.

As of Tuesday afternoon (Jan 14), at least 10 flights between Singapore and Manila were cancelled or rescheduled, a check with Changi Airport's website showed.

Several airlines - including Scoot, Jetstar Asia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air - were affected.

This is despite flight operations having partially resumed on Monday after the airport closed on Sunday due to the Taal volcano eruption's ash cloud causing visibility to be low.

On Monday, at least 37 flights between Singapore and Manila were cancelled or rescheduled.

While Singapore Airlines (SIA) was among the carriers with affected flights on Monday, SIA confirmed that it had no flight disruptions on Tuesday due to Taal's volcanic activity.

In the wake of the Sunday eruption of Taal in the Philippines, nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated from eight towns, and more than 100 domestic and international flights had been cancelled in Manila, according to the Philippine government.

On Tuesday, Philippine Airlines had at least three delayed flights between Singapore and Manila.

The airline said on Facebook on Tuesday that it was gradually reverting to normal operations at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport as atmospheric conditions improve.

Philippine Airlines said that it was in the process of operating replacement flights on certain routes to help passengers affected by recent cancellations.

In a few cases, the airline was upgrading certain flights to larger-capacity widebody aircraft to deal with the overflow of affected passengers.

Related Story Eruption upends lives in Philippine city that depends on volcano

Related Story Desperate residents ignore dangers of Philippine volcano and return home

Related Story Flights between Singapore and Manila cancelled after volcano eruption: 5 things to know about Taal

Cebu Pacific Air cancelled an early morning Tuesday flight at 1.10am, 5J804, from Singapore to Manila, the airline said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

In an update at 9am on Tuesday, the airline said that operations in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were back to normal.

"Passengers booked on cancelled flights may manage their booking before their scheduled time of departure through the Cebu Pacific website," the airline said. Passengers can rebook their flights within 30 days without penalties, refund their tickets or store the value of their ticket in a travel fund for future use.

Other affected airlines such as Scoot and Jetstar Asia said they were closely monitoring the situation.

Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday that with Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila partially resuming operations, Jetstar Asia has recommenced all services to and from Manila and Clark on Tuesday, but with new timings.

"Customers on impacted flights have been contacted via e-mail and SMS and advised of their new departure times," a Jetstar Asia spokesman said.