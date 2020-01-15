At least 10 flights between Singapore and Manila affected

Some flights between Singapore and Manila remained cancelled or were delayed yesterday as a volcano south of the Philippine capital spewed lava and ash for the third day running.

As of yesterday afternoon, at least 10 flights between Singapore and Manila had been cancelled or rescheduled, according to Changi Airport's website.

Several airlines - including Scoot, Jetstar Asia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air - were affected.

On Monday, at least 37 flights between Singapore and Manila were cancelled or rescheduled.

Yesterday, Philippine Airlines had at least three flights delayed between Singapore and Manila.

The airline said on Facebook yesterday that it was gradually reverting to normal operations at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport as atmospheric conditions improve.

Philippine Airlines said it was in the process of operating replacement flights on certain routes to help affected passengers.

In a few cases, the airline was upgrading certain flights to larger-capacity wide-body aircraft to deal with the overflow of affected passengers.

Cebu Pacific Air yesterday cancelled Flight 5J804 at 1.10am, from Singapore to Manila, the airline said in a Facebook post.

In an update at 9am, the airline said that operations in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were back to normal.

Other affected airlines, such as Scoot and Jetstar Asia, said they were monitoring the situation.

Jetstar Asia said that with Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila partially resuming operations, it had recommenced all services to and from Manila and Clark but with new timings.

"Customers on impacted flights have been contacted via e-mail and SMS and advised of their new departure times," a Jetstar Asia spokesman said.