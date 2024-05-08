askST: What should I do if my car is caught in a flooded carpark?

SINGAPORE – A faulty valve on a sprinkler storage tank led to the flooding of the basement carpark at The Twins condominium in Bukit Timah on May 4, leaving vehicles submerged in knee-deep waters. The Straits Times answers some questions about what a driver can to do if his car is caught in a flooded carpark.

Q: What is too high a water level for me to drive my car away safely?

A: A spokesperson for the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) said motorists should avoid driving through flood waters higher than 15cm – slightly above ankle height – as the car may stall, and the water could cause damage to the engine and electronics.

“In approximately 30cm of water, a typical car can begin to float,” the spokesperson said. This will lead to a loss of traction along with steering control.

AAS said starting the engine when the car’s exhaust pipe is submerged may cause water to be drawn into the engine, causing severe damage to its internal components. Potentially harmful exhaust fumes could enter the cabin.

“It is safer to wait for professional assistance or until the water level has significantly decreased before attempting to start the engine or move the vehicle. If the car is stranded in a flooded area, prioritise personal safety and seek help from emergency services or professional tow services,” the spokesperson said.

If left submerged, water can seep into the cabin, causing damage.

Q: Is it okay to start the engine when the flood waters have subsided?

A: Motor workshops advise car owners not to start the engine or drive the car at all, if possible.

Mr Amos Mok, manager at motor workshop Juzz for Cars, said the main concern is to ensure that the car’s engine and transmission are not damaged, because they are expensive to rectify. He said that after the vehicle is towed to a workshop, the engine’s fluids should be flushed in case they have been contaminated. All the filters should be changed before even attempting to start the engine.

Q: Can the car be repaired?

A: The car’s electronic components may be damaged if it had been sitting in water. Some cabin parts, such as the insulation materials underneath the carpets, have to be removed and dried, and seat upholstery will need to be thoroughly cleaned with professional equipment.

A spokesman for motor workshop Lim Tan Motor said replacing the control units, which are small computers handling various car functions, can be expensive, but it is possible to source for reconditioned parts to help lower repair cost.

Q: Who will pay for the damage in the recent case?

A: Private condominiums’ management corporations are required by law to have liability insurance that covers damage to property, death or bodily injury that occur on the common property, according to a spokesperson for the General Insurance Association of Singapore.

Mr Douglas Chia, chief executive of insurance brokerage Eazy Insurance, said even though the owners of the affected vehicles may have a valid case against the condominium’s management corporation, the car owners will likely end up making claims on their own motor insurance policy.

Otherwise, the car owners will have to wait for the claims against the condominium to be successful before repairing their vehicles.

Alternatively, the owners could pay for the repairs first and pursue the case separately, but this is a difficult process, said Mr Sarjeet Singh, a lawyer at Alan Shankar & Lim who specialises in motor insurance.

As for making a claim on the vehicle owner’s insurance, Mr Singh said most policies would include coverage for accidental flooding, but there are some that exclude such damage.