askST: What is the electronic SG Arrival Card and who has to submit it?

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has encouraged returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have been vaccinated overseas to upload their vaccination certificate to their electronic Health Declaration Card before arrival here.

This came just before Australia and Switzerland joined the list of countries on Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme at 11.59pm on Sunday (Nov 7).

ICA said in a statement on Sunday that the declaration card is part of the electronic SG Arrival Card.

Q: What is the SG Arrival Card?

A: The SG Arrival Card is an electronic arrival card containing the personal information, trip details and health declaration of travellers seeking entry into Singapore.

It is not a visa into the Republic.

Q: Who should submit the SG Arrival Card?

A: All travellers seeking entry into Singapore should submit the SG Arrival Card, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, those with in-principle approval (IPA) letters, and travellers under the Frequent Traveller Programme.

Those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance need not submit the SG Arrival Card.

Q: Why do I have to submit the health declaration card in the SG Arrival Card?

A: This requirement is part of ICA's border control measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Q: How do I submit the SG Arrival card?

A: Travellers can submit their SG Arrival Card online via ICA's Web portal or through the official SG Arrival Card mobile app. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

There are two different online forms on the website. One is for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - such as work pass, student pass and dependant's pass holders. The other is for other travellers, including IPA letter holders and those enrolled in the Frequent Traveller Programme.

Submission via ICA's website or the official app is free. ICA does not support or endorse services offered by commercial entities that provide assistance in submitting the SG Arrival Card for a fee.



Q: When should I submit the SG Arrival Card?

A: Travellers should submit their SG Arrival Card within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore. This is to avoid unnecessary delays during immigration clearance.

Q: Am I required to upload my Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate via the SG Arrival Card if I was vaccinated in Singapore?

A: Singapore residents and long-term pass holders vaccinated against Covid-19 in Singapore are not required to upload their vaccination certificate via the SG Arrival Card, as their vaccination record would have been automatically transmitted to ICA's immigration system.

They can use the automated lanes for immigration clearance upon arrival.

Q: Am I required to upload my Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate via the SG Arrival Card if I was vaccinated overseas?

A: Singapore residents and long-term pass holders vaccinated against Covid-19 overseas are not required to upload their vaccination certificate via the SG Arrival Card prior to returning to Singapore.

But they are encouraged to do so as it will enable their vaccination record to be reflected in the Ministry of Health's HealthHub or TraceTogether apps. It will also allow them to use the automated lanes upon arrival for faster immigration clearance.

They only need to scan or upload the QR code in their vaccination certificate if they choose to provide their vaccination record via the SG Arrival Card.

Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who do not upload their foreign digital vaccination certificate before their arrival can still present their vaccination certificates - whether physical or digital - to the authorities upon their arrival in Singapore.

But they will have to clear immigration at the manual counters.

Q: What happens if I don't submit the SG Arrival Card, or make a false health declaration?

A: Failure to complete or submit the SG Arrival Card, as well as providing false information in the card, is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

First-time offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those who commit a subsequent offence may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $20,000, or both.

Travellers should submit their SG Arrival Card again if there is any change in their health status prior to arrival in Singapore.