Apply online for qualified driving licences from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - Those applying for Singapore qualified driving licences (QDLs) will no longer need to travel to the Traffic Police headquarters or driving centres to submit applications, with effect from next Monday (Oct 1), said the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Sept 26).

Instead, applicants who have passed the TP practical driving test, in any class of driving licence, can do so online. However, those applying for Class 2B QDL have to complete the Expressway Familiarisation Ride training programme first.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents replacing lost, damaged or defaced QDLs can also submit applications online.

Applications can be submitted on the Singapore Police Force e-service portal at www.police.gov.sg/e-services or the Police@SG mobile application using a SingPass account.

The TP will no longer accept over-the-counter applications for new or replacement QDLs, but foreigners who want to convert foreign driving licences and replace QDLs will still need to do so in person at the TP headquarters for verification purposes.

Successful applicants will receive the QDLs via registered mail within seven working days.

For those who do not have Internet access or are unsure how to apply online, self-service terminals will be available at all driving centres and the TP headquarters, where they will be assisted.

For more information, visit www.police.gov.sg