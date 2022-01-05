Ang Wei Neng steps down as chief of taxi business at ComfortDelGro

Mr Ang Wei Neng, chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi business, has resigned to pursue another career path after more than four years in the role.

His last day will be April 1 and he will be replaced by Mr Jackson Chia, 52, ComfortDelGro's group chief sustainability officer and chief executive of its private mobility unit, the Singapore-listed land transport group said on Monday.

Mr Chia will helm the taxi business while keeping his existing portfolio.

Mr Ang, 54, who is also an MP for West Coast GRC, has been head of ComfortDelGro's taxi business since May 2017. Before that, he was senior vice-president of SBS Transit's bus operations. SBS Transit is a ComfortDelGro subsidiary.

Mr Ang said he has decided to move on after over 17 years at the company. "Seventeen years is quite a long time already," he told The Straits Times.

He declined to reveal where he was going next, saying only that he would make his next career move known in due time.

Mr Chia joined the company in 2017 after 28 years in the Singapore Armed Forces, where he was a rear-admiral and chief of naval staff of the Republic of Singapore Navy.

His first role at ComfortDelGro was deputy head of rail at SBS Transit. He was also senior vice-president at ComfortDelGro's transformation office and group chief risk and sustainability officer before taking on his current roles last June.

Mr Chia has a degree in economics and statistics from Britain's University of Birmingham and a master's from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in the United States.

Separately, transport operator SMRT has also seen a senior executive leave. Ms Dawn Low, formerly SMRT International's executive vice-president and SMRT chief marketing officer, joined the Infocomm Media Development Authority as a cluster director overseeing digital readiness on Monday.

• Additional reporting by Toh Ting Wei