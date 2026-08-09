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Ang Mo Kio market reopens after upgrading; AI robot deployed to help cleaners

SINGAPORE – The Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Market & Food Centre officially reopened on Aug 9 after two months of upgrading works, with improved facilities and a new robotic sweeper deployed at the centre.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and fellow Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin officiated the reopening which was held as part of SG61 celebrations.

The centre underwent upgrading works from June 8 to Aug 7, with several enhancements made based on feedback from residents and stallholders, said Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) in a media statement.

These include new tables and chairs, additional ceiling and exhaust fans to improve ventilation, and refurbished toilets. Worn floor and wall tiles were also replaced, while energy-efficient LED lighting was installed.

More bird spikes were installed to reduce bird-related nuisance and improve cleanliness and hygiene, AMKTC said.

During the reopening, Lee and Nadia launched Little Red Bot, an AI-powered robotic sweeper developed by AMKTC in partnership with cleaning services company Maint-Kleen.

The robot will be deployed in the open space around the centre, working alongside the existing cleaning workforce, said AMKTC.

It can autonomously navigate common areas and pick up litter such as cigarette butts, cans, plastic bottles and fallen leaves. It will also return to its docking station when it rains.

A real-time monitoring system tracks the robot’s waste bin and alerts cleaners through a mobile app when it is full, allowing them to empty the bin and return the robot to operation.

Ang Mo Kio Town Coucil launches AI-Powered 3D Perception Robotic Sweeper “Little Red Bot” on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

AMKTC chairman Henry Kwek said the deployment showed how AI could be used to support cleaning teams, improve productivity and deliver better services.

Kwek , who is also MP for Kebun Baru, said the town council would continue exploring AI capabilities that could improve its operations and residents’ everyday lives.

The robot is intended to complement cleaners by taking on repetitive sweeping tasks, allowing them to focus on detailed cleaning and inspection, AMKTC said.

Earlier on Aug 9, Lee attended the annual National Day Observance Ceremony at Teck Ghee Community Club, where he joined more than 1,000 residents in the celebrations.

The event brought together national servicemen , community partners and students from schools in Teck Ghee.