Are Singaporeans attaching too much status to the car?

SINGAPORE – News that Lexus cars will soon be used as taxis in Singapore has received quite a lot of attention.

According to data from analytics firm Chartbeat, the article had more than 20,000 page views since it was published in The Straits Times on Wednesday – superseded in recent days only by a story on a Diet Coke sweetener being possibly carcinogenic.

Predictably so. Singaporeans are known to be a brand- and status-conscious lot. Many readers and motor industry observers feel the move by taxi operator ComfortDelGro to buy a fleet of Lexus ES300h to ply as premium cabs will dilute the appeal of the Lexus brand.

Dr Zafar Momin, an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School and a former automotive expert at Boston Consulting Group, said: “When luxury cars are used as taxis, it does chip away at the brand image. Especially in markets like ours, where consumers are quite brand-conscious and cars are super-expensive.”

Indeed, Singapore is the most expensive city in the world in which to own a car. Even a modest Nissan Note e-Power – one of the least costly cars here – starts from $147,800. In Hong Kong, the same car retails at HK$219,000 (S$37,900), while in London, it starts from £10,180 (S$17,400).

Yet, the demand for cars does not seem to be abating, thanks to the vehicle quota system, which allots an artificially low supply of permits for car ownership.

These permits, called certificates of entitlement (COEs), are auctioned twice a month. Successful bidders pay upwards of $80,000 per COE, which lasts 10 years. If motorists want to own their car for more than 10 years, they have to pay a prevailing average price of the COE at the time of extension.

The situation has effectively transformed cars – largely a utilitarian commodity in other developed countries – into Veblen goods. The term applies to goods for which demand rises as prices rise – counter to the traditional economic theory of supply and demand.

Singapore University of Social Sciences’ Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist, noted that for higher-end cars, “the expense of the car itself is part of the point – it shows off the financial resources of the owner very well”.

So, why is Lexus authorised agent Borneo Motors supplying the initial fleet of 30 ES300h to ComfortDelGro to be used as cabs?

One theory is that the move shores up sales numbers, which have been decimated by soaring COE prices, which are now at or near record highs. In such a market, entrenched high-end brands do better than bread-and-butter or up-and-coming brands.

Lexus, which is merely 34 years old, is an upstart when compared with marques like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, each about 100 years old.

The second reason is that Borneo Motors may have no choice. If ComfortDelGro is bent on acquiring Lexus as taxis, it will go to parallel importers if Borneo turns down the deal.

This was exactly what happened in the mid-1990s, when CityCab, now part of ComfortDelGro, wanted to buy Mercedes-Benz saloons to use as taxis. Mercedes authorised agent Cycle & Carriage initially refused the offer. CityCab then went to parallel importer Euromobile.

But the deal with Euromobile fell through, and the consignee was switched to the authorised agent at the eleventh hour.