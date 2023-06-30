Are Singaporeans attaching too much status to the car?

SINGAPORE – News that Lexus cars will soon be used as taxis in Singapore has received quite a lot of attention.
According to data from analytics firm Chartbeat, the article had more than 20,000 page views since it was published in The Straits Times on Wednesday – superseded in recent days only by a story on a Diet Coke sweetener being possibly carcinogenic.
Predictably so. Singaporeans are known to be a brand- and status-conscious lot. Many readers and motor industry observers feel the move by taxi operator ComfortDelGro to buy a fleet of Lexus ES300h to ply as premium cabs will dilute the appeal of the Lexus brand.
Dr Zafar Momin, an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School and a former automotive expert at Boston Consulting Group, said: “When luxury cars are used as taxis, it does chip away at the brand image. Especially in markets like ours, where consumers are quite brand-conscious and cars are super-expensive.”
Indeed, Singapore is the most expensive city in the world in which to own a car. Even a modest Nissan Note e-Power – one of the least costly cars here – starts from $147,800. In Hong Kong, the same car retails at HK$219,000 (S$37,900), while in London, it starts from £10,180 (S$17,400).
Yet, the demand for cars does not seem to be abating, thanks to the vehicle quota system, which allots an artificially low supply of permits for car ownership.
These permits, called certificates of entitlement (COEs), are auctioned twice a month. Successful bidders pay upwards of $80,000 per COE, which lasts 10 years. If motorists want to own their car for more than 10 years, they have to pay a prevailing average price of the COE at the time of extension.
The situation has effectively transformed cars – largely a utilitarian commodity in other developed countries – into Veblen goods. The term applies to goods for which demand rises as prices rise – counter to the traditional economic theory of supply and demand.
Singapore University of Social Sciences’ Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist, noted that for higher-end cars, “the expense of the car itself is part of the point – it shows off the financial resources of the owner very well”.
So, why is Lexus authorised agent Borneo Motors supplying the initial fleet of 30 ES300h to ComfortDelGro to be used as cabs?
One theory is that the move shores up sales numbers, which have been decimated by soaring COE prices, which are now at or near record highs. In such a market, entrenched high-end brands do better than bread-and-butter or up-and-coming brands.
Lexus, which is merely 34 years old, is an upstart when compared with marques like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, each about 100 years old.
The second reason is that Borneo Motors may have no choice. If ComfortDelGro is bent on acquiring Lexus as taxis, it will go to parallel importers if Borneo turns down the deal.
This was exactly what happened in the mid-1990s, when CityCab, now part of ComfortDelGro, wanted to buy Mercedes-Benz saloons to use as taxis. Mercedes authorised agent Cycle & Carriage initially refused the offer. CityCab then went to parallel importer Euromobile.
But the deal with Euromobile fell through, and the consignee was switched to the authorised agent at the eleventh hour.
The move to add a fleet of white E-class saloons to the taxi fleet had a quick but temporary impact on Mercedes sales.
The well-heeled avoided the colour white, up to then the most popular Merc colour, which lost its shine because it was CityCab’s choice, too. But over the years, this aversion faded. And now, white is no longer taboo among Merc fans.
That, of course, was not the first time Mercedes cars were roped in as taxis. As a matter of fact, when Cycle & Carriage first placed an order for six Mercedes cars to secure the Merc franchise in 1951, the diesel cars sat unsold in the showroom for a long time.
Then, two taxi operators each bought one. As if that was an endorsement, the rest were soon snapped up.
The durability of Mercedes, as proven by the taxis plying up and down the Malayan peninsula, became its biggest selling point. Back then, the brand was relatively unknown in these parts, and people did not travel half as much as they do today.
Since its arrival in 1992, Toyota-owned Lexus has established itself pretty much in the psyche of the Singapore car buyer. Its sales volume may still be trailing far behind Mercedes’ and BMW’s, but it is not far from Audi’s, and well ahead of Jaguar’s.
The taxi move could take some shine off its brand appeal, especially the ES, which is one of its most popular models. But like the Mercedes example, the setback won’t be permanent. The question is, how long will it take to recover?