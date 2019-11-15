Amendments to Highway Code from Dec 1 cover PMD use and giving way to emergency vehicles

SINGAPORE - New provisions will be introduced to the Highway Code from Dec 1, including guidance on giving way to emergency vehicles and a reminder to users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) that these devices are prohibited from being used on roads.

The Highway Code is a code of conduct for road users to ensure a safe road environment.

Announcing the amendments to the code on Friday (Nov 15), police said that certain existing provisions will also be revised for greater clarity.

A key amendment in the code is advice to pedestrians to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads.

Road users are advised to exercise civic responsibility and give way to emergency vehicles.

Motorists are advised to check for the direction of the oncoming emergency vehicle, give way by signalling early and filtering towards the left if it is safe to do so.

Motorists should also slow down to let the emergency vehicle overtake them if it is not safe to filter to the left.

Road users are instructed not to drive through a red light to give way to emergency vehicles or tailgate such vehicles.

Pedestrians, deemed a particularly vulnerable group of road users, are advised to use crossings where available and obey all traffic signs and traffic lights for their safety.

PMD users are reminded that e-scooters and personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs are not allowed on roads.

Police said provisions will be added to the Highway Code to highlight the proper use of such active mobility devices.