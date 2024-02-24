All Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations to get track intrusion detection system in 2024

SINGAPORE – SBS Transit will fully implement its VAnGuard track intrusion detection system across all 28 Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations by the second quarter of 2024.
It alerts staff at Sengkang Depot’s operations control centre when people or objects fall on the tracks, so they can press the emergency button, if necessary, to stop trains along a specific loop.
This is to prevent track intruders from getting hit by trains, and improve commuter safety.
There were two fatal accidents on Singapore’s LRT systems in a decade.
The Sengkang-Punggol LRT network, which is run by SBS Transit, is one of two LRT systems here. The other is the Bukit Panjang LRT, operated by SMRT Light Rail Transit.
The Straits Times attended a demonstration of VAnGuard at Riviera station in Punggol East on Feb 24 at 1.30am after passenger service hours.
The system uses advanced video analytics technology and artificial intelligence, which analyses surveillance footage covering both the tracks and platforms to look out for people and objects.
If a track intrusion is detected, staff at the operations control centre can press the emergency stop button to cut traction power, stopping trains along a specific loop while investigating what happened.
Besides track intrusions, the system can detect unattended objects on station platforms, and prompt staff to either assist passengers or take security action.
SBS Transit group chief executive Jeffrey Sim said: “VAnGuard is also able to spot commuters, like those on wheelchairs or crutches, who may need some help from our station staff.”
SBS Transit demonstrated six scenarios where VAnGuard can be used. These included a stroller on the track, a person sitting at the platform edge, and a staff member lying on the track.
During each scenario, a blinker flashed in Riviera station when the system detected a track intrusion. Surveillance footage of the intrusion was shown on a monitor. The alarm did not sound for this demonstration to avoid disturbing residents.
Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, who was at the demonstration, said Punggol was a growing town with more passengers using its LRT system. So, it was important to keep up to date with what was happening regarding the safety and security of using the LRT.
Ms Yeo said this is especially so with the danger of people or objects falling onto the tracks when platforms are crowded during peak periods.
She said: “Punggol is a young town. We are looking at people with young kids. And as Punggol ages, we’re also looking at helping some of our seniors if they have difficulty accessing the train system.”
In May 2023, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor replied to a parliamentary question by Ms Yeo on the fatality and casualty rates of LRT incidents in the past 10 years. Dr Khor said there were two deaths and one injury from falls onto LRT tracks.
In March 2023, a 33-year-old woman was found motionless on the LRT track at Cove station, on the Punggol East LRT loop, near the station’s platform and pronounced dead there. The police do not suspect foul play.
In 2017, a man who was drunk died after he got on the tracks near Fajar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT and was hit by two trains.
ST understands that after Dr Khor’s reply, no other deaths or injuries were reported on the tracks of both LRT systems.