All Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations to get track intrusion detection system in 2024

SINGAPORE – SBS Transit will fully implement its VAnGuard track intrusion detection system across all 28 Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations by the second quarter of 2024.

It alerts staff at Sengkang Depot’s operations control centre when people or objects fall on the tracks, so they can press the emergency button, if necessary, to stop trains along a specific loop.

This is to prevent track intruders from getting hit by trains, and improve commuter safety.

There were two fatal accidents on Singapore’s LRT systems in a decade.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT network, which is run by SBS Transit, is one of two LRT systems here. The other is the Bukit Panjang LRT, operated by SMRT Light Rail Transit.

The Straits Times attended a demonstration of VAnGuard at Riviera station in Punggol East on Feb 24 at 1.30am after passenger service hours.

The system uses advanced video analytics technology and artificial intelligence, which analyses surveillance footage covering both the tracks and platforms to look out for people and objects.

If a track intrusion is detected, staff at the operations control centre can press the emergency stop button to cut traction power, stopping trains along a specific loop while investigating what happened.

Besides track intrusions, the system can detect unattended objects on station platforms, and prompt staff to either assist passengers or take security action.