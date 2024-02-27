Airbus apologises after some foreign visitors barred from entering aircraft at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE - European plane-maker Airbus has issued an apology after some Chinese visitors at the Singapore Airshow said they were denied access to an Airbus military transport aircraft on Feb 24.

The A400M, a four-engine turboprop plane, was among 38 aircraft on display at the air show on Feb 24 and 25, when the event was open to the public. The aircraft belongs to the German Air Force.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Airbus noted that the company was aware of the incident, and immediately communicated and coordinated with its customer, the German Air Force, and Airbus teams to ensure that the plane was open to all visitors for the rest of the show.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said the spokesperson.

In a video posted to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, on Feb 24, a crew member sporting an Airbus lanyard and name tag asked Weibo user Qian Zhan Qi Fei, who was queuing to enter the A400M, for his nationality. The crew member said she needed to check on visitors’ nationalities because the A400M is a “German aircraft”.

After finding out that the user was from China, she told him it was “not possible” for him to enter the plane, claiming this was because of “German rules” and “military restrictions”.

The user wrote in a separate Weibo post on Feb 24 that Russian visitors were also not allowed to board, and at least five Chinese nationals were stopped from entering the A400M.