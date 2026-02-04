Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Manufacturer Vertical Aerospace will look at how electric and hybrid-electric vertical aircraft can support timely medical response in remote areas around Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Aerospace manufacturer Vertical Aerospace and Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) will explore the use of air taxis for emergency medical services.

This was among the agreements and deals announced on the second day of the Singapore Airshow 2026 on Feb 4.

Here is a summary of the key developments at the show so far:

Air taxis for emergencies in Singapore

Following the award of a grant by HTX, the British-based Vertical Aerospace will look at how electric and hybrid-electric vertical aircraft can support timely medical response in remote areas around Singapore.

Vertical Aerospace said on Feb 4 that the grant by Hatch, an innovation centre under HTX, will enable it to develop, test and validate a means of applying its Valo aircraft platform, its commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to respond to an emergency medical situation.

Vertical Aerospace will work with HTX, Hatch and various parties to develop a detailed concept for emergency medical services operations aligned with operational and regulatory requirements.

It will also conduct a flight demonstration to assess feasibility, safety and response times.

As part of the project, which will run until April, Vertical Aerospace will collaborate with the Singapore Home Team to assess and trial how eVTOL and vertical take-off and landing aircraft could complement existing emergency response systems and potentially help improve patient outcomes in critical scenarios.

ST Engineering expands maintenance services of Xiamen Airlines’ engines

ST Engineering is expanding its partnership with Xiamen Airlines to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the airline’s latest engines in Singapore over multiple years. PHOTO: ST ENGINEERING

Defence and aerospace group ST Engineering is expanding its partnership with Xiamen Airlines to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the airline’s latest engines in Singapore over multiple years .

Announcing this on Feb 4, the group said this partnership is an expansion of its services to include Xiamen Airlines’ new-generation CFM LEAP-1A engines.

It had previously been handling maintenance for the airline’s Pratt and Whitney JT8D turbofan engines and CFM International CFM56-7B engines.

On this partnership, Mr Tang Jianqi, deputy general manager of engineering and maintenance at Xiamen Airlines, said: “For airlines, engine overhaul strategy is one of the most critical decisions in engineering and maintenance.”

Chinese firm to buy 6 Comac firefighting aircraft

Chinese firm Shanxi Victory General Aviation signs letter of intent for six firefighting aircraft from Chinese aircraft maker Comac at the Singapore Airshow. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Chinese firm Shanxi Victory General Aviation intends to buy six firefighting aircraft from Chinese aircraft maker Comac.

The company, whose business includes emergency rescue and forest firefighting, signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Comac on Feb 3 at the Singapore Airshow. The LOI is for three firm orders and three intent orders for Comac’s C909 firefighting aircraft, the plane maker said in a statement on Feb 4.

The C909 firefighting aircraft, which was certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in December 2025, is capable of carrying out firefighting missions over various terrains, Comac said.

The aircraft can be loaded with 10 tonnes of water, retardant or fire-extinguishing bags, and carry 19 passengers.

Comac said it is setting its sights on the South-east Asian aviation market, noting that the C909 has entered commercial service in Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam and other countries in recent years.

Tigerair Taiwan orders four Airbus jets

Tigerair Taiwan has placed an order for four Airbus A321neo jets. PHOTO: AIRBUS

Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan placed an order for four Airbus A321neo single-aisle jets on Feb 4.

Equipped with 232 seats each, these planes will allow the airline to increase capacity on routes with higher demand and speed up network expansion, the airline said.

It added that it will be able to serve more passengers across destinations at a lower cost per seat.

As the airline’s first order of this aircraft type, the new jets will support the expansion of Tigerair Taiwan’s network, it said.

The new aircraft will join the Taiwanese carrier’s current fleet of 17 Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft, which comprises nine A320ceo and eight A320neo jets.

French Aerospace Industries Association launches regional office in Singapore

The French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) will be setting up its regional office here, the association said late on Feb 3.

This is meant to bridge French industry players with their Singaporean counterparts and promote the Republic as a hub for regional expansion by identifying local needs to shape partnerships and by supporting French companies that are looking to start joint ventures or make foreign direct investments in Singapore.

The office will also offer help to French and Singaporean companies on regulatory matters and organise networking events.

Noting that this move is a strategic decision, GIFAS added that 30 of its members – ranging from original equipment manufacturers to engineering services companies – are currently established in Singapore.

Additionally, to date, six Singaporean suppliers have already joined the association’s programme, Aero Excellence International – which improves industrial performance across the global aerospace supply chain by providing collaboration opportunities.