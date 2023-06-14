Air Canada to launch direct Vancouver-Singapore flight in April 2024

SINGAPORE – Travellers flying to Vancouver can take a direct flight by Air Canada from April 3, 2024.

The non-stop flight will operate four times a week with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Seats can be booked now directly with the airline and travel agents.

This will be the only non-stop service connecting Canada and Singapore, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Air Canada on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades,” said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice-president of air hub and cargo development at CAG.

Earlier this year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that it would stop direct flights between Singapore and Vancouver from October. It had first added the route in June 2022.

SIA had told The Straits Times that it was adjusting capacity to match demand for services in various markets.

“The resumption of the Vancouver-Singapore service strengthens the connectivity between Canada and Asia, and will facilitate growth in both business and leisure travel,” said Mr Lim, adding that point-to-point travel between the Canada and Singapore has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023.

He added: “We are excited about the renewed partnership with Air Canada and look forward to providing travellers from Singapore and South-east Asia the convenience of non-stop travel to Vancouver and further, to popular North American destinations like Toronto, Chicago, and Washington.”

Mr Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s executive vice-president of revenue and network planning, said: “Air Canada continues to adapt its international network strategy in response to evolving global trends and is broadening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to capitalise on growing business links and Canada’s changing demographics.

“Our newest flight will be equally appreciated by international business travellers, as well as those seeking an exciting holiday destination, or simply visiting friends and family.”