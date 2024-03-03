Affordable, convenient: Why more people in S’pore are relying on mobility scooters

SINGAPORE – In January 2023, bar musician Mohammed Farhan bought a personal mobility aid (PMA) so that his family can get around more conveniently.

Every weekday, the 36-year-old ferries his daughter, seven, and nephew, 12, to and from Yishun Primary School on his vehicle, which cost him $1,700. The 1km ride each way takes 10 minutes.

Compared with paying $600 monthly for his daughter and nephew – who stays with him on weekdays – to ride the school bus, the family’s sole breadwinner said using the vehicle is considerably cheaper.

Twice-yearly brake maintenance sets him back around $30, and tyre changes every 1½ years cost about $90.

While the authorities define mobility scooters as having just one seat, checks by The Straits Times showed many with more than one seat – like Mr Farhan’s vehicle, which can seat three – are sold online as PMAs.

While he has no trouble walking, Mr Farhan said he prefers commuting on the vehicle because it allows him to take the children to school quickly.

Mr Farhan gets off work only at 5am most days, and relies on his vehicle to take the children to school at about 7am before returning home quickly to get enough rest for his night shift.