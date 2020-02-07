Aeroflot to launch non-stop service between Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and Changi

SINGAPORE - Air links between Singapore and Russia will be boosted in October with the launch of Aeroflot's non-stop service from Moscow to Changi Airport. Aeroflot - Russia's national carrier - will fly five times a week from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport to Changi.

It is Changi's first link to the airport.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has a five-times weekly service currently from Singapore to Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, some 90km away from Sheremetyevo.

Together with the Singapore Tourism Board and trade partners, Changi Airport Group (CAG) has been promoting travel from Russia to Singapore and the region, said CAG's managing director for air hub development Mr Lim Ching Kiat.

"The introduction of this service will provide additional seat capacity between both countries, boosting opportunities for business, leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) travel.

"We look forward to working with Aeroflot to explore growth and partnership opportunities at Changi," Mr Lim added.

Aeroflot's flight will depart Moscow for Singapore on Oct 25, and subsequently, flight SU281 will depart Changi at 12.30pm for Sheremetyevo on all days of the week except Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will take slightly over 11 hours, similar to the current SIA flight to Domodedovo Airport.

Aeroflot said a 316-seater Airbus A350-900 jet with "brand-new" cabin products will be used for the new flight.

Aeroflot's deputy general director for commerce and finance Mr Andrey Chikhanchin said the airline is constantly expanding the geography of its international flights to provide "more unique opportunities for travellers".

"Adding to our fleet of modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft, the A350-900 allows us to strengthen our competitive advantages among which is high quality service with excellent value for money," he added.

Tickets for this new service are available for purchase.