Additional funding support for school bus operators in May, June: MOE

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The ministry said that operators will have the flexibility to increase fares to a certain point set by MOE if fuel prices remain elevated in July.

SINGAPORE – School bus operators will receive additional funding in May and June, covering 20 per cent of transport fare revenue . They will also be given the flexibility to increase fares to a certain point if fuel prices remain elevated in July, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

In a reply to media queries, MOE said on May 15 that it had earlier provided temporary support to such operators from April, due to an increase in operating costs as a result of higher fuel prices.

At that point, this funding covered 13 per cent of transport fare revenue.

If fuel prices remain high even after June, MOE said it will allow bus operators to offset their operating costs through a “time-bound fuel surcharge”.

The maximum amount will be set by the ministry, and operators can increase fares up to that amount.

MOE said that it will inform operators on the cap in June, before disseminating information about the new school bus fares to parents.

In doing so, parents “can plan their transport arrangements after the June school holidays, if needed”, the ministry said, adding that it will continue to review fuel prices, and either adjust or remove the surcharge as necessary.

Parents were separately informed of the latest support measures on the Parents Gateway app on May 15, and were told that either their child’s school or bus operator will update them about any fare adjustm ent by the end of June.

The notification said that based on current fuel prices, the fuel surcharge could possibly be capped at about 20 per cent of existing fares for July and August, following which a review will be done.

Students on MOE’s Financial Assistance Scheme will not be affected by these fare hikes, as they will receive additional subsidies to cover the extra costs.

Special education students will similarly receive financial assistance to defray these costs if they are eligible for the Enabling Transport Subsidy provided by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, distributed under SG Enable.

MOE said that students can approach their respective schools if they need additional support or are ineligible for financial assistance or the Enabling Transport Subsidy.

The ministry’s reply came on the same day that the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport and Enterprise Singapore released an advisory, in which private bus operators were told to decide any fare changes independently, without colluding with others.

Operators were also advised to “be transparent and communicate any surcharges early to customers”.

Fuel prices across the world have spiked since the outbreak of the Iran war, with restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz crippling the flow of oil and gas.

About 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas is transported through the waterway.