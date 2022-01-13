Active mobility enforcement officer once threatened at knifepoint by errant rider

SINGAPORE - As an active mobility enforcement officer (AMEO) for 2½ years, Ms Sunarti Abdul Rahman has dealt with her fair share of errant cyclists and electric-scooter riders who chafe at the idea of being booked.

But the 44-year-old never imagined that she and her team would be threatened at knifepoint while conducting a routine enforcement operation in Geylang last year.

She had stopped an elderly man who was riding an electric bicycle on a footpath. This is not allowed under current rules, and the device was overweight.

But this quickly turned into a stand-off when the man, who was unhappy that his e-bike was going to be seized for investigation, whipped out a penknife.

Ms Sunarti and her team were able to disarm him and call the police.

Despite the harrowing experience, Ms Sunarti, who is employed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), continued with the rest of her duties that day and remains undeterred in her mission to keep public paths safe.

Thankfully, most of the enforcement operations that she has participated in have been less eventful.

On Wednesday (Jan 13), The Straits Times was allowed to observe one such operation in Yishun.

For about an hour in the late morning, Ms Sunarti and 11 other enforcement officers were stationed at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2, where they engaged cyclists, food-delivery riders and other active mobility device users.

In that time, only one person was booked - a woman who was riding a bicycle without handbrakes. Her bicycle was impounded and she surrendered it without fuss.

Since September last year, all bicycles used on public paths and roads must have at least one functioning handbrake, after a fatal accident in 2020 sparked concerns over the use of brakeless bicycles, more commonly known as fixies.

Cyclists caught riding without handbrakes can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for their first offence.

On Wednesday, the enforcement officers also stopped e-scooter and e-bike riders to check if they had passed a mandatory theory test that was rolled out in July last year.