About 30 EV chargers set up in HDB carparks this year, but LTA says target of 2,000 still on track

SINGAPORE - Just over 30 new chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) have been installed in 12 Housing Board carparks this year, a fraction of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) target of having 2,000 charging points in more than 700 HDB carparks by the end of 2023.

However, LTA said its plan to set up 2,000 charging points is still on track.

These will be built by five companies which were awarded 10-year contracts in November 2022 to roll out at least 12,000 EV chargers in nearly 2,000 HDB carparks by the end of 2025.

ChargEco and Charge+ were the first two of the five to launch their EV chargers in HDB carparks from February 2023.

ChargEco’s general manager Richard Chin said that it will have charging points in 150 HDB carparks by the end of 2023. These will be located in the central and eastern regions of Singapore.

Currently, the joint venture by SMRT subsidiary Strides Mobility and electricity supplier YTL PowerSeraya charges $0.502 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for its service. As with other EV chargers in HDB carparks, the rate does not include the cost of parking.

Charge+ said it has 15 charging points in five HDB carparks located in Boon Lay, Boon Tiong, Clementi, Telok Blangah and Whampoa. It will have another 250 charging points ready by mid-year, reaching 600 points by end-2023. Half of those will be at surface-level carparks.

It costs $0.523/kWh to use the service from Charge+.

SP Group, which launched its first nine EV charging points at three HDB carparks in Tampines in April 2023, is targeting to add 400 charging points in another 130 HDB carparks by the end of 2023. One-fifth of those will be at surface-level carparks.

Its rate is $0.594/kWh.

The other two companies contracted to make HDB carparks EV-ready are ComfortDelGro Engineering and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

The chargers installed this year include ones for motorcycles. A requirement under the contract is that one out of three charging points must serve both a car and a motorcycle.

As charging cost is based on the amount of electricity dispense, there is no price distinction between charging of cars and motorcycles.

The latest charging points added to HDB carparks bring the number of EV chargers to more than 660 in 216 public carparks.

More than 600 charging points were previously built under a pilot tender called by the LTA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2021.