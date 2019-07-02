ABB lands deals to build charging systems for electric buses

SINGAPORE - Swiss engineering group ABB has won contracts to provide charging infrastructure for a fleet of 40 electric public buses, which will start plying early next year.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 2), ABB said it will build an automated rooftop charging system for 20 single-deck electric buses supplied by ST Engineering.

The four 450kW chargers at key interchanges will provide buses enough power for 35km in less than 10 minutes.

ABB will provide 10 150kW overnight chargers for 20 other electric buses to be brought in by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD. Up to two buses can be charged at the same time, with all 20 to be fully charged within 4½ hours.

The company said it could not reveal how much the contracts were worth.

ABB offers a range of charging solutions for electric cars, and electric and hybrid buses, as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. It built a public fast charger on ComfortDelGro's Braddell Road premises last year.

It entered the EV-charging market in 2010 and has sold more than 11,000 direct current fast chargers across 76 countries.