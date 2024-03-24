A ‘vital niche’, but flagging a cab is getting harder

SINGAPORE - For housewife Lilian Law, 74, hailing a taxi from the roadside is “not possible” these days as fewer taxis are on the roads.

The senior citizen does not have or know how to use ride-hailing apps, and has “no choice” but to get a cab from Parkway Parade’s taxi stand on her return home from grocery shopping.

She takes public transport to get to the mall in Marine Parade as there are no taxi stands near her home in Tanjong Rhu.

Despite the widespread use of ride-hailing apps, Ms Law is among a sizeable number of passengers who still rely heavily on taxis and street-hail services, most of whom are seniors, tourists and people without ride-hailing apps.

The authorities recently announced moves, as part of a review of the point-to-point transport sector, to arrest the decline in Singapore’s taxi fleet.

Regulations will be adjusted to lower operating costs for operators, including reducing inspection frequency for some newer taxis and extending the statutory lifespan of non-electric cabs from eight to 10 years.

This comes as Singapore’s pool of taxis and the proportion of street-hail rides – when a taxi is flagged down on the streets or hired at taxi stands – have tumbled.

Only 12.3 per cent of point-to-point journeys in January 2024 were street-hail trips, compared with 22.4 per cent in January 2021, according to the latest Land Transport Authority statistics. The rest were ride-hail trips made via app or call bookings.

In January 2024, there were 74,000 street-hail trips daily on average, a fraction of the 527,000 ride-hail journeys. There were 13,485 taxis in that month, a decline from 15,888 taxis in January 2021.

While the proportion of street-hail rides has fallen, taxis and street-hail services remain important, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said during a debate on the Ministry of Transport’s budget on March 5.

She added that taxis are critical in places such as airports and ferry terminals, and provide an important supply of rides, especially late at night when it is more difficult to get a private-hire car.

‘Not easy to get a taxi’

Over the last 1½ weeks, The Straits Times’ interviews with 34 taxi passengers showed that those who use street-hail services regularly include tourists, seniors, parents with young children and the price-conscious.

At Changi Airport on the evening of March 21, ST counted 45 people waiting for taxis at Terminals 1 and 3, with a longer queue of 35 passengers at Terminal 1.

Tutor Sheila Viswanathan, 48, was waiting for a cab at Terminal 3. She said getting a taxi there was more convenient than booking a private-hire car through ride-hailing apps such as Grab because of its immediacy and minimal wait time.

Seniors, such as a 78-year-old retired teacher who wanted to be known only as Ms Foong, do not know how to download or use ride-hailing apps.

Ms Foong said: “For an old lady like me, how am I supposed to know anything about pressing (my phone) to get a Grab?”

But it is also “not easy to get a taxi” these days, she said, adding that it is common to wait at least 15 to 20 minutes for one at a taxi stand during off-peak hours, even in the city area. Calling for a taxi via a taxi hotline or hailing one from the roadside “is even harder”, as there are fewer cabs on the roads.

Parents of young children, like Ms Cho, 35, who requested not to be identified by her first name, turn to street-hail rides when they travel with their kids, since taxis are exempt from the law that requires children under 1.35m to be secured using booster seats in vehicles.

Ms Cho, who is between jobs, said child-friendly trips on ride-hailing services are more expensive and harder to get.

As for booking rides on GrabFamily, Grab’s child-friendly service, with an appropriate child seat for her son, she said she needs to wait at least 10 minutes longer and pay at least $10 more than for a taxi trip.

To avoid the longer wait and higher fares, Ms Cho would occasionally book a regular private-hire vehicle and bring her own child seat, but some drivers get “really angry” as it takes awhile for her to install the seat.

Payment executive Phuong Dao, 29, a Vietnamese tourist, said he prefers getting a cab because of the ease of hiring one from taxi stands.