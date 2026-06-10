Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from left) The Keppel, Prince Edward Road and Cantonment MRT stations, which will start operations on July 12, feature large-scale art installations.

SINGAPORE – A ship’s hull, a railway-style ceiling and a front section of a tunnel boring machine are among the key features of three new MRT stations that will close the loop on the Circle Line (CCL).

The Keppel, Prince Edward Road and Cantonment stations, which open on July 12, also have large-scale art installations, environmental features and commuter amenities such as exhibition space, underground bicycle parking and a baby care room.

At Keppel station, sculptures of two endangered animals – an Indian elephant and a black rhinoceros – sit at the entrance nearest the harbour. They were donated by conglomerate Keppel.

Sculptures of two endangered animals – an Indian elephant and a black rhinoceros – sit at the entrance nearest the harbour at Keppel station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The station has an extensive green roof, with plants helping to reduce surface temperatures and keep the interior cool.

An exterior view of the Keppel station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Inside the 20m-deep underground station, an exhibition space on the concourse level houses a miniature replica of a tunnel boring machine used in excavating the CCL extension.

An exhibition space on the concourse level of Keppel station houses a miniature replica of a tunnel boring machine used in excavating the CCL extension. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

This is the first dedicated exhibition space in an MRT station, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) during a media preview of the three stations on June 9.

The inaugural exhibition focuses on the completion of the CCL, which opened in 2009.

Above the exhibition space, a structure modelled after the front section of a tunnel boring machine doubles as a lighting feature.

Opposite it is an artwork by architect Kenneth Koh titled Uncontainable Dreams, which portrays different aspects of Keppel’s past through illustrations within shipping containers.

Artwork by architect Kenneth Koh titled Uncontainable Dreams, which portrays different aspects of Keppel’s past through illustrations within shipping containers. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The concourse level also includes an underground parking space for 312 bicycles, a first for the CCL.

Underground bicycle parking space at Keppel station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Besides fluorescent lights, the MRT platform is illuminated by two skylights that provide natural lighting during the day.

LTA said Keppel station is designed to serve future developments within the Greater Southern Waterfront as well as nearby business hubs. It has three entrances, two of which are connected via a 24-hour underpass.

Natural light streams through skylights onto the platform at Keppel station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At the Prince Edward Road station in Shenton Way, the design portrays Singapore’s maritime heritage.

The three-storey underground station, which is 30m deep, has a passenger service centre modelled after a wooden ship’s hull. Cascading ceiling panels on the platform levels are meant to evoke the movement of waves.

The passenger service centre at Prince Edward Road station is modelled after a wooden ship’s hull. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Cascading ceiling panels on the platform levels evoke the movement of waves. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

On the concourse level, the artwork on the wall displays different colours when viewed from various angles.

Titled Doppler, it was designed by Gerald Leow, who had stainless steel heated at different temperatures to create the shimmering effect.

Gerald Leow’s artwork Doppler displays different colours when viewed from various angles. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

After the gantry, a baby care room for passengers with young children provides an additional amenity.

The station has two entrances. One serves offices and residences in the area, while the other connects commuters to Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque and Fook Tet Soo Khek Temple, which date back to the early 20th and 19th centuries respectively.

One of the entrances at Cantonment station will connect commuters to Fook Tet Soo Khek Temple (left). ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Rita Soh, managing director of RDC Architects, which designed the three stations, said she believes that each station’s design should draw inspiration from their respective areas, including their historical and cultural significance.

This is most evident at the Cantonment station, located under the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

The platform features a curved ceiling and 24 murals reminiscent of the historic railway station.

The platform at Cantonment station features a curved ceiling and 24 murals reminiscent of the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Green accents across the walls and roof pay tribute to the railway station’s distinctive green-roofed structure.

A large analogue clock at one end of the platform is set within two circles representing the CCL, with the interchange stations highlighted.

A large analogue clock at one end of the platform is set within two circles representing the CCL, with the interchange stations highlighted. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

On the concourse level is Cultural Medallion recipient Han Sai Por’s artwork, The Journey Between.

To create the work, Han first hand-sculpted clay pieces, which she then scanned and enlarged into stainless steel forms.

Cultural Medallion recipient Han Sai Por posing with her artwork The Journey Between at Cantonment station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

It conveys a sense of movement, said Han, who wanted commuters to be part of the artwork as their reflections move across the shiny pieces.

“I always thought the MRT is not just (a form of) transportation. It’s also telling a story,” she said.

“Every day, individuals travel to different places, each one carrying a different story.”

The platform at Cantonment station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The station has four entrances, serving residential units at Cantonment, Everton and Spottiswoode Park, and providing access to areas including Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

One entrance is directly linked to the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, although it will not be accessible until restoration works on the facility are completed some time in 2028.

Members of the public can preview the three stations and ride free of charge between them on July 4, from 9.30am to 9pm.