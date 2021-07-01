96% of e-bike and e-scooter users have passed new compulsory theory test: LTA

SINGAPORE - Almost everyone who took a mandatory assessment to use their electric scooters and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) in public areas so far have passed the test.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that as at 5pm on Thursday (July 1), about 96 per cent of the 177 people have done enough to receive their certification.

Registration for the test started on Wednesday and testing began on Thursday.

E-scooter and PAB users will have to pass the test by the end of this year in order to continue using the devices in public spaces.

More than 1,900 riders have registered for the test so far. The LTA said that after receiving a link to the online test, they will have 90 days to complete the assessment.

E-scooter riders will have to answer 30 multiple-choice questions in 30 minutes.

Users of PABs or e-bikes will have 40 minutes to tackle 40 multiple-choice questions.

They must score at least 80 per cent in the test, which aims to improve awareness of active mobility rules, code of conduct and safe riding practices.

Those who pass will receive a digital certificate with no expiry date.

As at end-May, there were 6,671 registered e-scooters and 31,660 registered PABs in Singapore.

Thousands of the e-bike users are believed to be working for the three major food delivery firms, which had all stopped accepting riders using e-scooters following a footpath ban on the devices in late-2019.

Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda told The Straits Times that they have reminded their food delivery riders to sign up for the test, although all three firms did not provide figures on the number of PAB users working for them.

Grab said it encourages its delivery partners to take the mandatory theory test in order to continue delivering orders through its GrabFood platform.

Deliveroo said it will introduce initiatives in the coming weeks to encourage its riders to complete the theory test earlier.

Meanwhile, foodpanda said it is looking into measures to get its riders to sign up for the theory test. The firm added that a third of its riders use PABs.

From next year, those caught riding without the certificate can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for six months or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for 12 months or both.