9 electric vehicle chargers to be installed in Surbana Jurong Campus by 2023

Surbana Jurong Campus is located in JTC Corporation's CleanTech Park. PHOTO: SURBANA JURONG
SINGAPORE - Infrastructure and urban development consulting group Surbana Jurong is partnering with utilities supplier SP Group to install nine new chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) within the next 18 months.

They will be installed at the Surbana Jurong Campus in Cleantech Loop, which is off Jalan Bahar, for public use as part of the larger SP charging network.

The charge point operator currently has 525 charging points in 130 locations.

Surbana Jurong Campus is located in JTC Corporation's CleanTech Park, which is one of the five precincts that makes up the Jurong Innovation District.

The other precincts are JTC's Bulim, Bahar and Tengah districts, and the Nanyang Technological University.

Surbana Jurong's global headquarters spans 68,915 sq m, about the size of 9½ football fields. Construction was supposed to have been completed last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company's spokesman said it is now expecting completion in the coming months.

There will be 10 building blocks within the Surbana Jurong Campus, with the company trialling the use of solar panels to produce renewable energy to support its power needs.

However, the power that goes into the EVs during charging will be drawn from the grid.

Separately, as part of the pilot tender by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Land Transport Authority called earlier, a total of 126 EV chargers will be installed at 34 JTC carparks within the year.

