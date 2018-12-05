67-year-old cyclist killed in accident with bus at Jalan Bukit Merah junction

SINGAPORE - A 67-year-old man was killed in an accident between a bus and a bicycle on Wednesday morning (Dec 5).

The police were alerted to the accident that took place at the junction of Lower Delta Road and Jalan Bukit Merah at 9.24am.

The 67-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the police said.

The bus driver, 49, was later arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

ST understands that the cyclist was dragged underneath the bus for several metres. It is not known how the bicycle was caught underneath the bus.

The police are investigating the accident.