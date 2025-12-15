660 new electric public buses to be rolled out progressively from end-2026: LTA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As at the end of 2024, there were 5,841 public buses in Singapore. LTA said that by 2030, electric buses will make up half of Singapore’s public bus fleet.

SINGAPORE – Some 660 electric public buses, including 300 double-deckers with a three-door, two-staircase design, will be progressively deployed for passenger service from end-2026.

With a total cost of $322.2 million, these new vehicles will replace diesel-powered buses that are reaching the end of their statutory lifespan. This is part of Singapore’s push to decarbonise land transport.

The double-deckers are the first large-scale purchase of electric double-deck buses, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Dec 15.

They feature a three-door design with two staircases. LTA said that the design will enable commuters on the upper deck to disembark via the rear staircase to make boarding and alighting smoother and quicker.

Both the single-deck and double-deck electric buses will have a passenger information display system that gives audio and visual updates on the journey.

To enhance safety and assist drivers, the buses will have on-board surveillance cameras, collision warning systems, cameras to detect objects outside the bus, and driver anti-fatigue monitoring systems.

The rear of the electric buses will be fitted with a colour electronic display that alerts surrounding road users to the bus driver’s intentions, including turning, stopping and moving off. LTA said the feature was recommended by the Bus Safety Tripartite Taskforce , set up in July 2024 after a spate of accidents involving public buses.

The electric buses also have “improved battery technology and capacity that will give them longer operating ranges, to enable more flexible and efficient operations”, LTA added, without elaborating.

It said that the contracts were awarded to four tenderers: ST Engineering Mobility Services in partnership with Chinese manufacturing company CRRC; Cycle & Carriage Automotive with Chinese manufacturer Zhongtong Bus; BYD (Singapore); and Yutong International Trade-Yutong Bus C onsortium.

The contracts include the option for LTA to procure 50 more electric buses if needed.

The tender was called on March 14 . A two-envelope process was used to evaluate the tender submissions. The price envelopes were opened only after the quality evaluation was completed.

LTA said this approach ensures that the contracts are awarded to tenderers with “high-quality and value-for-money proposals”.

The criteria for awarding the contracts included the tenderer’s experience, record, technical specifications of the proposed bus, and compliance with local regulations, it added.

To support the deployment of electric buses, LTA also called a tender in November 2025 for electric vehicle charger systems to be installed in the Mandai Bus Depot, as well as future integrated transport hubs in Kallang, Beauty World and Tampines North.

Since 2020, all new public buses purchased have been either diesel-hybrid or fully electric models. When the 660 electric buses are deployed, there will be 1,140 electric buses in Singapore’s public bus fleet.

As at the end of 2024, there were 5,841 public buses in Singapore. LTA said that by 2030, electric buses will make up half of Singapore’s public bus fleet, and it will call more tenders for electric buses in the coming years.