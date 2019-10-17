5 North East Line stations to close early on some days in November for maintenance works

SINGAPORE - Five stations on the North East Line (NEL) will close earlier on some days next month, due to track maintenance and component replacement works for the train line's power and signalling systems.

Kovan, Hougang, Buangkok, Sengkang and Punggol MRT stations will close at about 11pm on the first four Fridays and Saturdays in November, SBS Transit said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 17).

Train services for the rest of NEL, between Serangoon and HarbourFront stations, will operate at longer intervals of about nine minutes during the early closure periods.

On days that the affected stations close early, commuters travelling between Serangoon and Punggol stations can still reach their destinations by using a dedicated shuttle bus service, Shuttle 21.

The shuttle service will operate at a frequency of two to five minutes and will stop at designated bus stops or bus interchanges near the affected stations.

Fares for the shuttle service will follow the same fare structure as the trains.

EXTENSION OF SERVICE HOURS

Meanwhile, southbound train services from Serangoon station to HarbourFront station will be extended to 12.15am.

Light Rail Transit (LRT) services will also be extended to 1.10am for Sengkang and 1.15am for Punggol.



GRAPHIC: SBS TRANSIT



The operating hours of bus service 325 will also be extended, with its last bus departing Hougang Central Bus Interchange at 12.50am.

As the last train timings vary for each station, commuters are advised to plan ahead by checking the specific times at the affected MRT stations, or at SBS Transit's website www.sbstransit.com.sg, as well as its social media platforms.

Posters will also be put up at MRT stations to inform commuters of NEL's station early closures next month, and announcements will be made on station platforms.

Ground staff will be deployed to inform and guide commuters on the affected dates next month.

SBS Transit also advised commuters to cater for additional travel time when travelling between the affected stations using the shuttle service.