5 new members on Maritime and Port Authority board

SINGAPORE - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is getting five new board members for the next three years, said the Ministry of Transport in a press release on Monday morning (Feb 1).

The new board was appointed on Monday by Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung.

"The Board will continue to be chaired by Mr Niam Chiang Meng, and will comprise members from relevant sectors such as offshore and marine, shipping, finance and investments, technology, as well as the union," said the Transport Ministry in the press release.

Mr Niam is also the chairman of broadcaster MediaCorp's board of directors.

The five new members are the group chairman of InfoFabrica Holdings Abu Bakar Mohd Nor, president of NTUC central committee and the general secretary of the Singapore Maritime Officer's Union Mary Liew, senior director in the Ministry of National Development Jermaine Loy, corporate adviser at Temasek International Sng Seow Wah, and general manager at IBM Patricia Yim.

Six members of the board will be stepping down. They are Mr Carl Krogh Arnet, Mr Walter Fernandez, Mr Luke Goh, Mr Ishak Ismail, Mr Kam Soon Huat and Mrs Quek Bin Hwee.

The newly appointed MPA board is made up of 14 members and one chairman. The previous board had 15 members and one chairman.

The new board will serve a three-year term from Feb 2, 2021 to Feb 1, 2024.