5 men arrested, heavily modified cars seized in police crackdown on reckless drivers

SINGAPORE - Police arrested five men in an islandwide sting operation on Wednesday (March 9), following a video posted on social media last month showing heavily modified cars being driven dangerously on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Officers descended on homes around the island to arrest the men, aged 22 to 33.

Nine vehicles were also seized for further investigations.

The sting operation was in response to footage taken by a motorcyclist's onboard camera, which was posted on social media on Feb 27. It shows around nine cars driving at high speeds on the first lane of the CTE.

In the video, the cars are seen tailing alarmingly close to others in the pack as they shoot past other vehicles. It is not clear how fast the errant drivers were going.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday: "Following investigations, TP (Traffic Police) officers established the identities of the persons involved and arrested five men during a dedicated enforcement operation."

The Straits Times followed the police for the sting in several locations, where nine of the cars linked to the incident were seized and taken to the TP Vehicle Pound at Paya Lebar.

The police traced a red Subaru Impreza WRX seen in the video to a carpark at a Sengkang housing block and had the heavily modified car towed away.

The other cars seen at the pound include a black Kia Cerato K3, a white Audi TT, a white Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 and a red Honda Fit - all linked to the incident.

Many of these cars were fitted with after-market rims, custom body kits and gearboxes that are designed to enhance the car's performance.

Among the confiscated cars is a Mazda 3 that appears to have been rented from Grab Rentals. It is understood that the suspected driver is assisting with investigations.