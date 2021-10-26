5 imported Covid-19 cases among 5,134 travellers who have entered S'pore under Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

SINGAPORE - Of the 5,134 travellers who have entered Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme so far, only five have tested positive for Covid-19.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran revealed these figures during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday (Oct 26), as he announced plans to further expand the scheme to Australia and Switzerland from Nov 8.

The VTL scheme allows travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Singapore without having to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they will take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction swab test before departure and after arrival in Singapore.

Singapore started VTLs for travellers from Germany and Brunei on Sept 8. It extended the scheme to travellers from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the United States on Oct 19.

It is due to start another VTL with South Korea on Nov 15.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday that as at Monday, 290 travellers from Brunei and 6,226 travellers from Germany received approval for travel to Singapore between Sept 8 and Nov 30.

Of these, 152 VTL holders from Brunei and 3,610 from Germany have entered Singapore so far.

Meanwhile, 8,583 travellers from the other VTL countries have received approval to travel to Singapore between Oct 19 and Nov 30, as at 11.59pm on Monday.

Of these, 1,372 travellers have entered Singapore.