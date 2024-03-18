40 more Circle Line trains to get platform gap fillers by 2025

SINGAPORE - Platform gap fillers are being fitted on 64 older Circle Line trains, with installation works completed for 24 of them and the remaining 40 trains slated to have these rubber strips by 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

LTA is currently assessing if gap fillers – which narrow the gap between the train floor and platform edge – can be installed on the 92 fourth- to sixth-generation trains that serve the North-South and East-West lines.

A spokesman said on March 11 in response to queries that the authority is considering factors like the remaining lifespan of these trains, and the technical feasibility given the varying train heights and clearance space from platforms across different train models.

The newest trains on the North-South and East-West lines all come fitted with gap fillers.

All trains on the North East Line, Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line already have gap fillers, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Feb 6.

More than half of the North-South and East-West Line trains are progressively being decommissioned, and will be replaced with 106 new trains that come with gap fillers by 2026, he added in response to Nominated MP Ong Hua Han.

Several commuters have fallen into the gap between the station platform and train over the years.

In April 2019, a commuter travelling on the Circle Line had her leg trapped between the platform at Buona Vista station and an MRT train.

LTA said most platform gap-related incidents were resolved quickly by commuters themselves, or with prompt assistance from station staff and fellow commuters.

The platform gaps range between 6mm on the Downtown Line – where trains have gap fillers – to 110mm on the underground stations on the North-South and East-West Lines.

Fillers were added to above-ground stations on the North-South and East-West lines from 1997. This reduced the gaps to 75mm.

From the second half of 2015, fillers were installed on new MRT trains plying the North-East and Circle Line trains.

Mr Ong, who has fallen off his wheelchair after getting stuck in a platform gap, said he posed the question about gap fillers to the Transport Ministry as he understands the anxiety and stress that people with disabilities face whenever they get off a train with a considerable platform gap or a large height difference between the train and platform.

He also asked whether LTA had conducted studies on reducing the height difference.