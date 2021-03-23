4 Caltex stations to offer electric vehicle charging points

Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex network of refuelling stations here, has teamed up with SP Group to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The move, which comes 20 months after rival Shell set up its Recharge points, will see fast chargers at four Caltex service stations, in Chong Pang (North), Changi (East), Jurong Spring (West) and Dunearn (Central).

They will be equipped with 50kW direct current (DC) chargers that can charge up an EV in as little as 30 minutes.

The one at Changi will have two such chargers, which are designed to allow a compatible car to charge up to a speed of 100kW (provided only one car is utilising the point).

The other three service stations will each be equipped with one 50kW DC charger.

The charging fee is 46.63 cents/kWh, compared with 55 cents/kWh at Shell's points.

In a joint statement yesterday, SP and Caltex said they would study usage patterns and behaviour at the stations "to refine and enhance accessibility and utilisation, and plan for more charging points and locations".

The chargers will be installed by the second quarter of this year, and will be incorporated on the SP Utilities mobile app, which allows EV drivers to search for the nearest charging points, receive real-time updates on their charging sessions and make cashless payment.

Shell Recharge is available at 18 Shell petrol stations across the island.

It offers 50kW DC charging as well as 43kW AC charging.

The chargers were set up by Shell-owned EV charging business Greenlots.

Meanwhile, private EV charging firm EVOne is rolling out the fastest chargers in Singapore.

EVOne chairman Elson Toh said it had brought in a 160kW DC charger capable of giving an EV 100km of range in as little time as it takes "for a toilet break".

"We are in negotiations with a party to install 100 points islandwide," Mr Toh said.

"As our cost is lower than current market players, we will be able to charge below 40 cents per kWh and still be profitable."

EVOne will also be bringing in a 180kW charger.

Mr Toh said his company's high-speed chargers are targeted at fleet owners such as logistics companies and taxi operators, which clock high mileages daily and require minimal downtime for their vehicles.