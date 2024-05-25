35% fall in active mobility offences between 2021 and 2023: LTA data

SINGAPORE – The number of active mobility offences has fallen over the past three years, with 5,228 such offences recorded in 2023, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This is a fall of about 35 per cent from 8,014 offences in 2021, and a 25 per cent drop from the 6,996 recorded in 2022.

The top three offences were riding an electric bicycle or a motorised personal mobility device (PMD) on footpaths, using a non-compliant active mobility device on a public path, and riding an e-bike or an e-scooter without a mandatory theory test certificate.

The non-compliant devices found by LTA included e-bikes, motorised PMDs and manual bicycles. These devices, LTA said, are often illegally modified and do not comply with safety standards or specified device dimensions.

Since April 2020, motorised PMDs – including e-scooters – have been banned from footpaths and can be used only on cycling paths. E-bikes can be used only on cycling paths and roads, except on expressways and in road tunnels.

Some e-bike riders The Straits Times spoke to cited convenience and time pressures as reasons why they sometimes use these devices on footpaths.

A food delivery rider who gave his name only as Mr Ong said he rides his e-bike on footpaths because at times the vendors he has to collect food from are “too far away from (the) parking lot”.

To reach such vendors situated far from the parking areas, he needs to make a considerable part of the journey on footpaths, and sometimes opts to ride his e-bike instead of walking to save time.

“I ride mostly on roads, (but) when there is a shortcut, I do not hesitate to ride on footpaths,” he said.

He added that some food delivery riders may use their e-bikes on footpaths as it helps conserve the battery of their devices.

Another food delivery rider who gave his name only as Mr Goh said he rides his e-bike on footpaths for convenience.

He said some riders take the footpath if it is a shorter route to their destinations, avoiding the longer route by road.

Mr Ong has been stopped by enforcement officers and fined thrice, while Mr Goh has not.