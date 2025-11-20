30 mobility devices seized by LTA to tackle rise in fires linked to illegal devices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Non-compliant active mobility devices confiscated by LTA being loaded onto a tow truck in Yishun on Nov 20.

SINGAPORE – Thirty non-compliant active mobility devices were seized by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a recent islandwide enforcement operation to tackle the rising number of fires involving such devices in residential areas.

The three-day operation targeted HDB estates.

LTA enforcement officers also engaged device owners to explain the potential hazards of owning and using a non-compliant device, said Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng at the close of the enforcement blitz in Yishun on Nov 20.

He added that LTA is considering tougher enforcement action against the keeping, use and sale of non-compliant mobility devices.

From January to October 2025, there were 44 fires involving mobility devices.

In 2024, 67 blazes involved such devices , up from 55 in 2023 and 42 in 2022. There were 63 such fires in 2021 and 68 in 2020.

The majority of the 30 devices seized during the operation were illegally modified , Mr Baey said.

Investigations will be carried out to determine the extent of any regulatory breaches, and appropriate penalties will be imposed on the owners in accordance with the law, said LTA.

Common illegal modifications include changing electrical parts such as the battery and electric motor to third-party or non-original versions, which voids safety certification and poses significant fire risk.

More than 700 non-compliant mobility devices were seized between January and October 2025, LTA said on Nov 20.

“Owners of non-compliant devices are endangering not just the lives of their families, but the lives of their neighbours as well,” Mr Baey said.

On Nov 5, a fire linked to a personal mobility device (PMD) broke out at Block 475B Yishun Street 44 at about 2.30am, causing about 40 people to be evacuated and four to be taken to hospital.

This was less than four hours after another fire involving a personal mobility aid at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 late on Nov 4.

In a Facebook post on Oct 30, LTA said it had raided a retailer in Yishun that allegedly modified PMDs by adding extra batteries. Three non-compliant devices were seized and investigations are ongoing.

“Such alterations put both device users and the public at risk,” LTA said.

The majority of the 30 devices seized during the three-day operation were illegally modified. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

From January 2020 to August 2025, LTA detected more than 100 offences by retailers.

Mobility devices have to meet safety standards

E-bikes and motorised and non-motorised PMDs such as e-scooters and kick-scooters are considered active mobility devices.

Personal mobility aids, such as motorised wheelchairs and three- or four-wheeled mobility scooters, also fall under this category. These are designed for those unable to walk or who have walking difficulties.

LTA urged the public to buy mobility devices only from reputable sources, and to check for defects and modifications when purchasing second-hand devices online.

“Purchasing non-original components or from non-authorised retailers today may be cheaper, but may come at a cost to you and your loved ones tomorrow,” Mr Baey said.

Motorised devices here are required by law to meet safety standards – UL2272 standards for motorised PMDs and EN15194 standards for e-bikes.

These standards require the devices to pass a series of tests including the safety of their electrical systems.

Only devices that meet these standards can be imported into and used in Singapore.

The authority said it works closely with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs to stem the inflow of non-compliant devices by identifying and taking enforcement action against those who import such devices without approval.

Those found guilty of using non-compliant mobility devices may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, up to a year’s jail, or both.