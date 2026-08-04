3 personal mobility devices impounded in Yishun for flouting rules

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LTA enforcement officers speaking to a PMD user during the enforcement checks in Northpoint City in Yishun on Aug 3.

SINGAPORE — A domestic helper and her employer’s child who were riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) had their device impounded, for flouting the rules and breaking the speed limit.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers, in an enforcement check in Northpoint City on Aug 3, stopped the domestic helper because PMAs can carry only one person, who must possess a valid Certificate of Medical Need (CMN) or is exempted from one under the new rules, for instance, people 70 and older.

The device was also modified to seat two people, meaning it no longer met the requirements to be classified a PMA.

The officers used a speed measuring device to clock the top speed of the device, and found that the one the domestic helper used could go up to 39.69 kmh, nearly four times the legal speed limit of 6 kmh.

The two-hour operation at the Yishun shopping mall lasted from 8pm to 10pm , and is part of efforts to ensure residents adhere to the latest PMA rules that kicked in on 1 June . Among the changes are tighter limits on who can use PMAs, as well as the device’s speed and size.

At last count on July 31, 2,267 people had a CMN , excluding beneficiaries of the Health Ministry disability schemes who are exempt from the requirement. Over the same period, 1,179 mobility scooters were registered with the LTA.

In the first two months since the new rules took effect, officers wrote up 29 offences .

LTA enforcement officers using a speed measuring device to check whether a PMA exceeds the maximum speed limit of 10km/h during the enforcement checks in Northpoint City in Yishun on Aug 3. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

They include three users riding without a valid CMN or exemption, five users caught speeding on PMAs, and 21 cases owning or using non-compliant e-scooters.

Two other mobility devices were also impounded during the Yishun operation — a motorised personal mobility device (PMD) and a power assisted bicycle (PAB).

The PMD, which looks like a motorbike, clocked a top speed of almost 100kmh, exceeding the 25kmh limit . The PAB also appeared to be heavily modified, and no longer within legal limits.

LTA enforcement officers inspecting a suspected non-compliant PMD during the enforcement check in Northpoint City in Yishun on Aug 3. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Officers also took the time to educate residents on the new rules, answer questions, and encourage responsible use of mobility devices.

On Aug 3, more than 20 users were stopped for checks in Yishun. Their devices were inspected, and they were asked if they had been issued with the required documents.

Between June 1 and July 31, officers engaged more than 100 PMA users to share the new rules. LTA also embarked on a campaign to raise awareness, and worked device retailers, food delivery firms, and transport operators to ensure a smooth transition.

LTA enforcement officers verifying the registration details of a PMA during the enforcement checks in Northpoint City in Yishun on Aug 3. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Willy Soo, the deputy director of active mobility enforcement at LTA, said: “Our objective is not to penalise genuine users of PMAs, but to deter misuse and unsafe behaviour that puts other path users at risk.”